Cavinder twins go full Gatsby with 1920s-inspired flapper fashion

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins have pulled out their 1920s Gatsby charm in a stunning Instagram post that captivated the internet!

Earlier this month, the Cavinder twins teased fans with a sneak peek of their glamorous project, promising an Old Hollywood twist.

On Tuesday, they fully unveiled their collaboration in a dazzling Instagram ad that transports viewers to the glamorous era of The Great Gatsby.

Partnering with Gatsby Chocolate, Haley and Hanna donned shimmering cocktail dresses, pearls, gloves, and headbands, embodying the essence of 1920s glamour.

"This isn't just a sponsorship to us, but a chance to really partner with and promote a game-changing product that has an opportunity to make a huge difference in people's lives," Hanna said about the healthy chocolate.

"The world needs to know about GATSBY. The macros are insane," Haley chimed in. "And with a taste that's impossibly good given the calories."

In another viral post, the twins shared even more shots for the campaign, treating fans to a fashion extravaganza.

Cavinder twins continue NIL deals with Gatsby Chocolate

The Cavinder twins' latest sponsorship campaign has fans going nuts!
The Cavinder twins' latest sponsorship campaign has fans going nuts!  © Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Fans are going bananas over the Cavinder twins' latest chocolate adventure with Gatsby!

"Y'all are beautiful! Chocolate looks good too!" one fan said.

"Looking like this and still getting to eat [chocolate emoji]??? IM SOLD," the sisters' trainer Kat Padgett wrote.

"Obsessed with everything about all of this," another fan added.

With new flavors on the horizon, will you take a bite of the Cavinder twins' new favorite chocolate?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

