Cavinder twins take on the fashion world with viral collab

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are taking over Champs Sports!

The Cavinder twins unveiled their mystery project with Champs Sports in a viral Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thecavindertwins

Last month, Haley and Hanna Cavinder made a splash in the headlines when they teased their multimillion social media fan base about teaming up with Champs Sports.

Then, the sister duo shared several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of what appeared to be a photo shoot for the company.

In a viral Instagram collaboration with Champs Sports, the Cavinders finally confirmed their mysterious project to be a hit commercial for the company!

In the clip, the twin sisters enter the frame as Hanna dips her foot into a New Balance sneaker and magically appears outdoors with Haley.

When outdoors, the twins are wearing matching Champs crew necks and black biker shorts.

On Monday, the Cavinders appeared in another viral Champs social media post along with Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh and Texas A&M Volleyball player Kylee Owens.

In December 2021, the twin duo signed an NIL deal with the clothing company during their time as student-athletes at the University of Miami.