Cavinder twins ring in birthday bash in sexy bikinis!

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Cavinder twins celebrated their sister Natalie's birthday with plenty of sunshine and sultry bikinis!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are soaking up the sun for their sister Natalie's 21st birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haleycavinder

Much like Kylie Jenner, Hanna and Haley set sail for a boating birthday celebration.

The fashionable athlete-influencers dropped footage from the bash, in honor of their sister Natalie's 21st birthday, where they each sported sexy bikinis.

Haley rocked an orange cream stringy two-piece set with an army hat that read "Dairy Boy" in an orange font on top.

Meanwhile, her twin opted for a multicolored bikini set and complimented the look with a pair of stylish black shades.

In Haley's carousel of snaps, she and Hanna were captured sweetly holding on to each other and flaunting their athletic frames while perched on a silver couch on the boat.

Amid the dump, a clip showed the sisters matching in white cover-ups while playfully lifting their arms in the air.

Hanna also shared pics from the boat trip on her IG story, where she wished Natalie a happy birthday with a risqué pic of the siblings from behind.