Cavinder twins ring in birthday bash in sexy bikinis!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder honored their sister Natalie who turns the big 21 with a fun and sexy boat trip where the twins flaunted their athletic frames!

By Elyse Johnson

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Cavinder twins celebrated their sister Natalie's birthday with plenty of sunshine and sultry bikinis!

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are soaking up the sun for their sister Natalie's 21st birthday.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are soaking up the sun for their sister Natalie's 21st birthday.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haleycavinder

Much like Kylie Jenner, Hanna and Haley set sail for a boating birthday celebration.

The fashionable athlete-influencers dropped footage from the bash, in honor of their sister Natalie's 21st birthday, where they each sported sexy bikinis.

Haley rocked an orange cream stringy two-piece set with an army hat that read "Dairy Boy" in an orange font on top.

Zendaya attends memorial service for late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud
Zendaya Zendaya attends memorial service for late Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud

Meanwhile, her twin opted for a multicolored bikini set and complimented the look with a pair of stylish black shades.

In Haley's carousel of snaps, she and Hanna were captured sweetly holding on to each other and flaunting their athletic frames while perched on a silver couch on the boat.

Amid the dump, a clip showed the sisters matching in white cover-ups while playfully lifting their arms in the air.

Hanna also shared pics from the boat trip on her IG story, where she wished Natalie a happy birthday with a risqué pic of the siblings from behind.

There's no better way to celebrate a sister than with a sexy boat trip!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/haleycavinder

More on Cavinder twins: