Cavinder twins dance in the face of haters in "shining" TikTok
Dallas, Texas - If you thought Haley and Hanna Cavinder are only good at basketball, you thought wrong.
When the Cavinder twins announced their retirement from college basketball last spring, they shocked the sports world.
While some fans were excited for the sisters' next move, others couldn't get past the Cavinders no longer suiting up on the hardwood floor.
According to the twins' latest TikTok, some even continue to make negative comments about their decision to move on from basketball, suggesting they should have taken their option to play a fifth year instead.
"Its always the 'you should have taken your 5th year' comment," the Cavinders captioned the viral TikTok, adding their critics' message: "You're nothing without basketball."
In the clip, Haley and Hanna danced in the faces of haters, lip-synching the words, "I'm still shining."
Fans defend the Cavinder sisters on TikTok
Coming to the twins' rescue, their 4.5 million TikTok fans defended them against haters who believe they are nothing without basketball.
"Tell them wait and see," one fan wrote.
"I honestly forget they actually played basketball," another added.
"Silence the haters," entertainment lawyer Darren Heitner commented. "Goat," the twins responded.
After months of teasing fans, the Cavinder twins are now training to become WWE wrestlers.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins