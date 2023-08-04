Cavinder twins dance in the face of haters in "shining" TikTok

Dallas, Texas - If you thought Haley and Hanna Cavinder are only good at basketball, you thought wrong.

In their latest TikTok, the Cavinder twins took a moment to clap back at haters who believe they're nothing more than Miami hoopers. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

When the Cavinder twins announced their retirement from college basketball last spring, they shocked the sports world.

While some fans were excited for the sisters' next move, others couldn't get past the Cavinders no longer suiting up on the hardwood floor.

According to the twins' latest TikTok, some even continue to make negative comments about their decision to move on from basketball, suggesting they should have taken their option to play a fifth year instead.

"Its always the 'you should have taken your 5th year' comment," the Cavinders captioned the viral TikTok, adding their critics' message: "You're nothing without basketball."

In the clip, Haley and Hanna danced in the faces of haters, lip-synching the words, "I'm still shining."