Cavinder twins drop their workout playlist with major Spotify collab

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Are you ready to jam out to the Cavinder twins ' rockin' gym playlist?

The Cavinder twins have shared their workout playlist through a new partnership with Spotify. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who've become huge fitness stars on social media, have been posting awesome workout routines on TikTok and Instagram.

Guess what? The famous twins are now Spotify partners, and they've dropped their amazing workout playlist for everyone to groove to!

In a viral Instagram post from Monday, the Cavinder twins made the Spotify workout playlist, "build that peach," that fans can also enjoy via the app!

"#SpotifyPartner Twins on aux? Always a good idea @spotify #SpotifyJam," the Cavinders wrote on Instagram.

From Morgan Wallen to Drake, the Cavinder twins have an array of musicians that fans can listen to on their gym days!

But the new Spotify partnership isn't the only exciting update in the former college basketball stars' lives, as Haley also recently hinted at a big change in personal life!