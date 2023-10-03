Cavinder twins drop their workout playlist with major Spotify collab
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Are you ready to jam out to the Cavinder twins' rockin' gym playlist?
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who've become huge fitness stars on social media, have been posting awesome workout routines on TikTok and Instagram.
Guess what? The famous twins are now Spotify partners, and they've dropped their amazing workout playlist for everyone to groove to!
In a viral Instagram post from Monday, the Cavinder twins made the Spotify workout playlist, "build that peach," that fans can also enjoy via the app!
"#SpotifyPartner Twins on aux? Always a good idea @spotify #SpotifyJam," the Cavinders wrote on Instagram.
From Morgan Wallen to Drake, the Cavinder twins have an array of musicians that fans can listen to on their gym days!
But the new Spotify partnership isn't the only exciting update in the former college basketball stars' lives, as Haley also recently hinted at a big change in personal life!
Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson romance rumors heat up
After several months of searching for love, Haley has found a new romantic interest in Jake Ferguson, the tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.
Recently, Haley appeared to "soft launch" her rumored boyfriend Ferguson in several social media posts, including a TikTok where she posted a video with the on-screen caption, "pov you're getting your family ready for bae's football game."
The former Miami hooper is a huge fan of the Cowboys, and fans can expect her love for the 'Boys to grow even bigger now that she's rumored to be dating Ferguson.
Will fans see Haley Cavinder at more Dallas Cowboys games soon?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins