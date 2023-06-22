Is Haley Cavinder shooting her shot with potential suitors?
Miami, Florida - Come on, fellas! Haley Cavinder is single and ready to mingle!
Hot Girl Summer is finally here, and Haley Cavinder is looking for a special someone to have fun in the sun with.
In her latest viral TikTok with twin sister Hanna, Haley dropped some not-so-subtle hints to potential suitors that she's on the market.
The video's on-screen text read, "Do you have any single friends," as Hanna signaled to Haley, who then danced in the clip's spotlight moment.
Seemingly on a roll with dating-related videos, the Cavinders' latest comes after other viral TikToks confirming that Haley is single and ready to mingle!
To no surprise, the twins' newest TikTok has stirred buzz all over the internet with comments from several fans, particularly single men, who all shared their interest in the single sister.
Haley Cavinder fans vie for her romantic attention
With over 100,000 views and thousands of likes on Wednesday's video, Haley Cavinder may find a summer boo sooner than later!
"She ain't single tho she's with me," one fan hilariously commented.
"Turning my application in... I love basketball sports in general, sunny weather and nice restaurants I'm currently in Washington. u hv a great day," another added.
"Where do we sign up for a boyfriend application?" one fan said.
"Sign me up," another wrote.
Will Haley Cavinder find a summer fling in her TikTok comments?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins