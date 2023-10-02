Haley Cavinder claps back at trolls to defend Dallas Cowboys

Dallas, Texas - There's no doubt about it - Haley Cavinder 's affection for the Dallas Cowboys remains unwavering!

Haley Cavinder (r.) clapped back at a troll who took a dig at her favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haley.Cavinder

Not only does the former Miami hooper post regularly about the NFL team on her social media accounts, but she is also rumored to be romantically linked to Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson.

Given her deep connection, is it surprising that she would come to the Cowboys' defense?

In a viral TikTok video shared on Sunday, Haley clapped back at a troll's comment which took a dig at the Texas football team, saying, "Mom is the only one that's seen the Cowboys in a Superbowl."

In response, Haley lip-synced Lil Yatchy's hit rap song, Flex Up, while panning the camera to her mom sporting Cowboys gear and the Dallas Cowboys playing the Arizona Cardinals.