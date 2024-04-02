Haley Cavinder becomes two-sport athlete in viral video with Jake Ferguson

Fort Worth, Texas - With the NFL Draft just around the corner, fans might be in for a surprise as 5'6" point guard Haley Cavinder has stepped onto the scene!

In a viral TikTok duet, Haley Cavinder (c.) flaunted her football skills with boyfriend Jake Ferguson, proudly claiming her status as a two-sport athlete. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

In a hilarious video shared by the NFL on TikTok, Pro Bowl players were asked which non-NFL athlete they would add to their flag football team.



Unsurprisingly, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson picked his hoops star girlfriend, Haley Cavinder.

It seems Haley isn't just a basketball player; she's also got some serious football skills up her sleeve.

In a TikTok duet that went viral on Tuesday, Haley showed off her football prowess with the help of her football pro boo.

The future TCU star ran routes, caught long bombs, and made some slick moves, driving fans wild with excitement.

"would love to see you play a snap at linebacker," one fan jokingly wrote.

"We love a supportive bf !" another added.