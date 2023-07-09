Cavinder twins flirt with fans over secret crushes in viral video

Miami, Florida - Who do you think the Cavinder twins have a crush on?

Like upcoming superstar hooper Bryce James, the Cavinder twins took to TikTok with a popular trend to reveal their crush! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Similar to high school hooper Bryce James, the Cavinder twins are taking to TikTok to reveal their secret crushes!

While Hanna has previously been tied to former Air Force football player Corvan Taylor, Haley is seemingly single and ready to mingle. Though, some have speculated about her relationship status after she took a jet ski joyride with a mystery man last week.

Still, the former Miami hooper shared a cryptic picture of her crush while hilariously rapping the lyrics to the trending song, Running Through My Mind by rapper DeJ Loaf.

The now-viral TikTok didn't take long to catch the attention of their 4.5 million followers on the app, leading the Cavinder twins to be bombarded with comments of fans guessing who Haley's mystery crush might be.

"Was that saquan?????," one fan asked referring to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

"Saquan say what," another fan added, while another bluntly asked, "Whos [sic] in the pics."