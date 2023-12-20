Cavinder twins get hot new rides that drive TikTok wild: "Dream cars!"

Haley and Hanna Cavinder hit the jackpot with their dream cars, and they didn't miss a beat sharing the thrill on TikTok with fans who helped celebrate.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are cruising in style with their fabulous new dream rides!

As Hanna said, "Vroom! Vroom!"

The ex-Miami college basketball and Name, Likeness, and Image sister sensations are living large in the world of wheels.

Haley opted for the sleek lines of a Porsche, while Hanna rolled in style with an Audi.

"Just got our dream cars," exclaimed the dynamic duo in their TikTok post, set to a trending audio backed by Shakira's She Wolf.

"So happy,"they added in all caps.

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 550,000 views and counting, as fans joined in celebrating the twins' latest ride in the lap of luxury.

Fans react to Cavinder twins TikTok

Haley and Hanna have built an empire of wealth thanks to the NCAA's new rules on NIL deals that lets student athletes profit off their endorsements. And it looks like the duo is thoroughly savoring the sweet taste of success.

"Pick me up Hanna," one fan said sarcastically. "Vroom Vroom," she replied.

"solid damn choices I'm just slightly more partial to the Porsche," another added.

"Nice job gals!" another congratulated.


The Cavinder twins are wrapping up the year with a bang as they celebrate their extravagant new rises!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

More on Cavinder twins: