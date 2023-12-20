Cavinder twins get hot new rides that drive TikTok wild: "Dream cars!"

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are cruising in style with their fabulous new dream rides!

As Hanna said, "Vroom! Vroom!"

The ex-Miami college basketball and Name, Likeness, and Image sister sensations are living large in the world of wheels.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder recently hit the jackpot with their dream cars, and they didn't miss a beat sharing the thrill on TikTok.

Haley opted for the sleek lines of a Porsche, while Hanna rolled in style with an Audi.

"Just got our dream cars," exclaimed the dynamic duo in their TikTok post, set to a trending audio backed by Shakira's She Wolf.

"So happy,"they added in all caps.

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 550,000 views and counting, as fans joined in celebrating the twins' latest ride in the lap of luxury.