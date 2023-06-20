Are the Cavinder twins releasing their own energy drink?
Salt Lake City, Utah - Are the Cavinder twins securing yet another major brand deal?
Known in the fitness industry, former Miami basketball hoopers Haley and Hanna Cavinder are two of the biggest athlete-influencers today!
With over 4 million followers on their Instagram and TikTok accounts, the twin duo love to share their passion for working out and health with their daily diet tips and training regimen.
More recently, the Cavinders have gotten fans excited over a project that many believe is coming by way of an energy drink collaboration with Bucked Up.
On Monday, the Cavinders tagged the company and revealed via their Instagram story they had been "taste testing all day" for a "new flavor" coming soon.
The following day, the twins teased fans yet again about the possibility of releasing their own drink.
In a post captioned, "something very exciting is coming," Haley and Hanna Cavinder are posing with various Bucked Up products while at the official Bucked Up headquarters in Salt Lake.
Fans react to the Cavinder twins cryptic fitness product Instagram post
The Cavinder twins are always up to something, and this latest move has fans excited like never before.
"Make your money!!! You two deserve it!!!" one fan raved.
"You'll are what marketing and advertisers have been searching for years," another added.
Those in their camp also fed the hype.
"all the sudden I might start drinking energy drinks," their older sister Brandi Cavinder wrote.
"Super excited for this!" Bucked Up CEO Ryan Gardener commented, all but confirming the collab.
If the Cavinder twins do in fact have an energy drink being released soon, what do you think the sisters will name their signature drink?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins