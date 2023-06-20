Are the Cavinder twins releasing their own energy drink?

Salt Lake City, Utah - Are the Cavinder twins securing yet another major brand deal?

The Cavinder twins have fans excited over a fitness project that many believe will come by way of a tasty Bucked Up energy drink. © Screenshot / Instagram / thecavindertwins

Known in the fitness industry, former Miami basketball hoopers Haley and Hanna Cavinder are two of the biggest athlete-influencers today!

With over 4 million followers on their Instagram and TikTok accounts, the twin duo love to share their passion for working out and health with their daily diet tips and training regimen.

More recently, the Cavinders have gotten fans excited over a project that many believe is coming by way of an energy drink collaboration with Bucked Up.

On Monday, the Cavinders tagged the company and revealed via their Instagram story they had been "taste testing all day" for a "new flavor" coming soon.

The following day, the twins teased fans yet again about the possibility of releasing their own drink.

In a post captioned, "something very exciting is coming," Haley and Hanna Cavinder are posing with various Bucked Up products while at the official Bucked Up headquarters in Salt Lake.