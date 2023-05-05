Cavinder twins hit up F1 weekend with Jake Paul and Jalen Ramsey

Miami, Florida - What do the Cavinder twins have up their sleeves for F1 weekend?

The Cavinder twins (r) are up to something new with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul (c) and NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey (l) preparing for F1 weekend, and fans want in! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

The Cavinder twins are up to something new, and fans want in!

On TikTok, Haley and Hanna shared a new video with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and NFL cornerback Jalen Ramsey apparently preparing for F1 weekend.

The twins recently signed with Betr, a direct-to-consumer gambling and media company, which was co-founded by Paul in August 2022.

The twins joined the platform as Equity Partners, Content Creators, and Creative Directors and have brought their popular podcast, Twin Talk, exclusively to Betr Media.

As the former college basketball stars continue to share their latest career moves, fans are buzzing about their new F1 crossover.