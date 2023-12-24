Cavinder twins' holiday cheer goes social media viral

Gilbert, Arizona - Guess who's back in Arizona for the holidays? The Cavinder twins , and they're unleashing their "happy dance" extravaganza!

In a TikTok that's breaking the internet, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are treating their million-strong fan base to a festive dance-off.

Sporting hoodies and twinning in Christmas pajama pants, they plastered the message: "Mood when you're home for the holidays."



The viral clip opens with Hanna kicking off the dance party, seamlessly passing the rhythm baton to Haley to wrap up the video with her own stellar moves.

"Best time of the year," they captioned the video, spreading the holiday cheer one dance step at a time.

The twins video saw close to half a million views with thousands of likes and comments raving over the sisters' moves.