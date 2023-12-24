Cavinder twins' holiday cheer goes social media viral
Gilbert, Arizona - Guess who's back in Arizona for the holidays? The Cavinder twins, and they're unleashing their "happy dance" extravaganza!
In a TikTok that's breaking the internet, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are treating their million-strong fan base to a festive dance-off.
Sporting hoodies and twinning in Christmas pajama pants, they plastered the message: "Mood when you're home for the holidays."
The viral clip opens with Hanna kicking off the dance party, seamlessly passing the rhythm baton to Haley to wrap up the video with her own stellar moves.
"Best time of the year," they captioned the video, spreading the holiday cheer one dance step at a time.
The twins video saw close to half a million views with thousands of likes and comments raving over the sisters' moves.
Cavinder twins 'Reason for the season'
After their TikTok blew up, the Cavinder twins kept the holiday vibes going strong with a super popular post on Instagram.
"The reason for the season – John 1:9-10," they captioned the IG post.
Haley and Hanna treated everyone to a carousel of photos and videos showing off their Christmas church service, and bright smiles that exude the holiday spirit of thankfulness.
With the Cavinder twins back at home during the holiday season, fans can expect to see a bunch more fun and epic content on their social media.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins