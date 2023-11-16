Cavinder twins joke that they're turning into Disney Channel characters

Fort Worth, Texas - The Cavinder twins are off to Texas, and it looks like Haley and Hanna are turning into real-life versions of Liv and Maddie from the hit Disney Channel show starring Dove Cameron!

Haley Cavinder is set to return to the basketball court soon to make those TCU baskets happen!

Meanwhile, her twin sister Hanna won't be on the court with her; instead, she'll be enthusiastically cheering Haley on from the sidelines.

What adds a humorous twist to their story is the uncanny resemblance to the Disney Channel twin characters, Liv and Maddie.

Maddie, much like Haley, is the athletic twin who dazzles on the hardwood with her basketball prowess. Meanwhile, Liv steps into the role of the supportive and cheering sister, similar to Hanna.

In a TikTok video with the message, "when you & your twin are liv & maddie 2.0," the Cavinder twins hilariously shared the striking resemblance between themselves and the TV characters in a viral TikTok and Instagram Reel.

The posts went insanely viral with almost a million views as well as 100,000 likes and comments combined.