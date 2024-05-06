Cavinder twins light up TikTok with F1 Grand Prix and Miami Basketball return
Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are "super duper" pumped to be back with Miami basketball for their final season of NCAA eligibility.
In a viral TikTok video, Haley and Hanna decided to responded to a fan's comment, "super duper," about their comeback with an epic video hyping their return.
In the clip, the sisters are wearing matching white crop tops and Hurricanes shorts. The dynamic duo chest bump and slam their fists confidentially while lip-syncing the words, "We're back baby! We are f**king back, WE ARE BAAACK!"
Fans were just excited about the twins' return to the college court in the comments, hyping them up with support and encouragement.
"Thanks for your return, now go out and kick some ass and get a NIL contract that blows everyone away," one fan said. "You both are the stars of 2024/2025."
Haley and Hanna Cavinder stun at F1 Miami Grand Prix
Over the weekend, the twins Haley and Hanna made a splash at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, captivating social media with a flood of viral reels and Instagram-worthy content.
Hanna stunned in a blue denim dress paired with a chic Prada bucket hat, while Haley turned heads with her pulled-back hairstyle that perfectly complemented her yellow and white mesh dress and elegant white Yves Saint Laurent bag.
The athlete-influencer twins were among the hottest celebrities who stepped out for the big event!
Haley and Hanna Cavinder have officially moved from Texas back to Miami as they gear up to embark on their final college basketball season.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins