Cavinder twins light up TikTok with F1 Grand Prix and Miami Basketball return

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are "super duper" pumped to be back with Miami basketball for their final season of NCAA eligibility.

The Cavinder twins are thrilled to return to Miami for their final season of NCAA basketball eligibility and didn't hold back their excitement in a new viral TikTok © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

In a viral TikTok video, Haley and Hanna decided to responded to a fan's comment, "super duper," about their comeback with an epic video hyping their return.



In the clip, the sisters are wearing matching white crop tops and Hurricanes shorts. The dynamic duo chest bump and slam their fists confidentially while lip-syncing the words, "We're back baby! We are f**king back, WE ARE BAAACK!"

Fans were just excited about the twins' return to the college court in the comments, hyping them up with support and encouragement.

"Thanks for your return, now go out and kick some ass and get a NIL contract that blows everyone away," one fan said. "You both are the stars of 2024/2025."