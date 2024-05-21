Cavinder twins put their bond to the test in viral TikTok challenge!

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins , Haley and Hanna, recently took on the "How Well Do We Know It All Challenge," testing their knowledge of each other's favorite things.

In a playful TikTok challenge, the Cavinder twins put their knowledge of one another to the test! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @cavindertwins

The playful TikTok challenge included questions about their favorite food, animal, and restaurant.



In a fun and lighthearted video shared Tuesday, the sisters demonstrated their remarkable bond and twin telepathy.

Hanna confidently guessed Haley's favorite food accurately, which Hanna confirmed while returning the favor, correctly guessing Haley’s go-to snack.

The challenge continued with both twins correctly identifying their favorite animal, a dog, showing their insane telepathic connection.

When it came to their favorite Miami restaurant, both sisters nailed it again, each naming Carbone as their top dining spot in the city.

Throughout the challenge, the Cavinder twins showcased their close-knit relationship and the deep understanding they have of each other.