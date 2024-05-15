Cavinder twins show off their classic sister arguments in viral TikTok

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are no different from your normal sister duo, as they revealed in a hilarious TikTok!

The Cavinder twins proved their bond is forever in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @cavindertwins

Like all pairs of sisters, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have their fair share of arguments and disagreements.

And just like any siblings, they patch things up in the blink of an eye, as they hilariously showcased in a viral TikTok clip shared Wednesday.

Captioned "just sister things," the college hoopers shared a behind-the-scenes video of themselves during a photoshoot, where Haley jokingly teased Hanna about squeezing her shoulder a bit too tightly.

Hanna, in her own funny way, defended herself, saying, "We're supposed to be all fun and loving."

Even more amusingly, just two seconds later, the sisters were caught on camera smiling and hugging again, highlighting their everyday bond for everyone to see.



The twins didn't reveal what their photoshoot was for, but fans can expect them to drop the deets soon as two of the biggest athlete-influencers in all of college sports!