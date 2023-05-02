Cavinder twins reveal grueling workout regimen amid WWE rumors

Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins have finally shared their grueling exercise and diet regimen that helps them maintain their impressive fitness .

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have finally shared their grueling exercise and diet regimen as they set their sights on the WWE. © Screenshot / Instagram / thecavindertwins

Since finishing their college basketball careers with the Miami Hurricanes, Haley and Hanna are focused on their social media brand and future with the WWE.

In their latest YouTube video, the twins revealed their leg day workout routine as well as some of their favorite recipes to their 91,000 subscribers.

The Cavinders prepared healthy snacks like protein oatmeal, strawberry and banana smoothies, protein French toast sticks, and tuna salad melt.

For a yummy cheat meal, they also cooked beef stir fry and a pizza, and they even shared a tasty recipe for Oreo protein ice cream bars.

"Right now, we are fueling our bodies and eating more than we ever have = makes us stronger and happier," the twins wrote in the video's description.

"We wanted to share with you guys our go-to meals and workout routine, remember what works for us doesn't work for everyone!!!" they added. "Each body is 100% different, find something that works best for you and stick with it consistently!!"

In the gym, the Cavinders walked viewers through glute-focused leg exercises followed by a fun game of pickleball with family.