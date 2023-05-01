Cavinder twins stun with celebratory news in "day in our life" TikTok
Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins are almost University of Miami alumni!
After announcing their retirement from Miami Hurricanes basketball last month, the Cavinder twins are set to move on from student-athlete life and join a new community of Hurricanes as alumni.
Over the weekend, the twins were back home in Arizona where they were surprised with a graduation party by Momma Cav just days before their official grad day.
In their latest TikTok that reveals a day in their life, Haley and Hanna celebrate their milestone collegiate achievement after enjoying oats for breakfast and a sweaty gym session.
Fans couldn't help but chime in with their support, with one fan writing, "Congratulations on your success ladies."
Following their day of celebrations, the Cavinder sisters ended the night with a little bit of Top Golf fun with family and friends.
Cavinder Twins are set to take on WWE
In one of their biggest recent career moves, the Cavinder twins are set to begin their WWE training after signing an NIL deal with the organization last fall.
The sisters also recently signed with Betr Media as equity partners, content creators, and creative directors, and they are set to bring their popular podcast called Twin Talk exclusively to Betr.
The Cavinder twins are set to graduate from the University of Miami on May 12.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins