Cavinder sisters give off major sass and attitude in TikTok parade

Gilbert, Arizona - The Cavinder twins are not only grapple-slamming rising WWE stars , but two of an all-girl sibling squad that brings five times the sass and attitude!

In Haley and Hanna Cavinder's latest viral TikTok, the twins were joined by their sisters in showing the ultimate sass. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

If you thought one Cavinder sister was a force to be reckoned with, just wait until you meet the fabulous five!

The slammin' sisterhood is clearly ready to take on any challenge with a lot of flair and fun.



In Haley and Hanna's most recent viral TikTok, the twins were joined by their sisters in showing the ultimate sass.

"attitude x 5, thank you dad," the twins captioned the new post, as the five ladies parade in a line behind each other covering their eyes.

Fans raved over the Cavinder sisters' fierce personalities in the post's comments.

"the last sister was not having it lol," one fan noted.

"Brooke kills me," another added.

"what a cool family," another wrote.