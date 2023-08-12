Kylie Jenner sails and slays with sexy yacht birthday celebrations

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner went from bikini vibes to a classic LBD for her 26th birthday!

Kylie Jenner is a proud a Leo in new pics from her recent birthday pics. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The proud Leo continued celebrating her recent milestone with a fashionable night out on the ocean.

Kylie dropped more footage from her birthday festivities on Thursday via Instagram, where the beauty mogul flaunted her curvy frame in a cut-out black dress.

The vintage fit from Jean Paul Gaultier was maxi length with a plunging neckline, but the back is where things got interesting.

The monochrome dress was completely open in the back until it gave way to a series of butterfly-like cut-out details that traveled down to Kylie’s tailbone.

The Kylie's Cosmetics owner accessorized with dainty gold hoop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a few rings.



"Thank you for the birthday wishes, forever grateful," she captioned the photo dump.

Earlier in the day, Kylie gave mermaid vibes in a cheeky, black bikini and chunky blue and green gemstone rings.

Her famous family piled on the birthday tributes on Instagram, which included posts with throwback photos and vids from Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner.