Cavinder twins share powerful fitness insight with coach Kat Padgett

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - In their most recent podcast episode, the Cavinder twins welcomed their health and wellness coach, Kat Padgett, for a deep dive into a global issue that impacts many individuals: eating disorders and body dysmorphia.

The Cavinder twins discussed the importance of a healthy mindset with their coach, Kat Padgett (second from l). © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/cavindertwins

During the Twin Talk episode, Padgett shared valuable insight about mindset and discovering your purpose in your personal health and wellness journey.

She emphasized the importance of reflecting on your "why" when it comes to working out, building on Haley's earlier discussion about finding happiness.



"Truly think about your why," Padgett shared in Wednesday's show. "Everyone else being happy doesn't make you happy."

The fitness expert told the twins that mindset is the biggest challenge in her work, noting that today's society drives many to expect immediate results that are unrealistic or even unhealthy.