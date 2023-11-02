Cavinder twins share powerful fitness insight with coach Kat Padgett
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - In their most recent podcast episode, the Cavinder twins welcomed their health and wellness coach, Kat Padgett, for a deep dive into a global issue that impacts many individuals: eating disorders and body dysmorphia.
During the Twin Talk episode, Padgett shared valuable insight about mindset and discovering your purpose in your personal health and wellness journey.
She emphasized the importance of reflecting on your "why" when it comes to working out, building on Haley's earlier discussion about finding happiness.
"Truly think about your why," Padgett shared in Wednesday's show. "Everyone else being happy doesn't make you happy."
Padgett reminded listeners that the happiness of others doesn't automatically equate to your own happiness.
The fitness expert told the twins that mindset is the biggest challenge in her work, noting that today's society drives many to expect immediate results that are unrealistic or even unhealthy.
The Cavinder twins highlight the importance of a healthy mindset
Haley and Hanna's latest podcast episode generated significant interest among fans, who commended the twins for their openness and vulnerability in addressing this important topic.
"Good episode! Hopefully a lot of young women will benefit from this," one fan commented.
The Cavinder twins took to Instagram and announced to their large, devoted fan base that they have opened their DMs to anyone in need of a conversation or support about this sensitive subject.
