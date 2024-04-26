Cavinder twins spill photoshoot secrets in viral "Day in the Life" video
Fort Worth, Texas - Ever wondered what a day in the life of the Cavinder twins looks like?
The sisters spilled the beans in a viral Instagram post from Thursday that left fans star-gazed!
Haley and Hanna are two of the sports world's biggest basketball athlete-influencers, boasting a slew of NIL brand deals.
Their latest conquest? Slate Milk, for which the dynamic duo had a dazzling photoshoot.
After a morning workout and a quick coffee fix, the sisters headed to their Slate photoshoot.
Suited in stylish workout gear, they wowed the camera with some impressive basketball tricks.
For the next set of snaps, Haley and Hanna stepped outside in cargo denim jeans and Slate crop tops, promoting Slate's nutrition drinks with flair.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder will play basketball for Miami one last time
After an eventful offseason featuring both retirements and comebacks, the Cavinder twins are gearing up to make their final NCAA basketball appearance for Miami this fall.
In 2023, the duo led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight of the March Madness Tournament.
Although facing tough competition this season, they are determined to replicate their success and make a deep run in the upcoming college hoops season.
The Cavinder twins will open their final NCAA season this November with home games set against Florida State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins