Cavinder twins spill photoshoot secrets in viral "Day in the Life" video

Fort Worth, Texas - Ever wondered what a day in the life of the Cavinder twins looks like?

The Cavinder spilled the details of a day in their life during a viral photoshoot for a brand deal with Slate Milk, leaving fans star-gazed. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

The sisters spilled the beans in a viral Instagram post from Thursday that left fans star-gazed!



Haley and Hanna are two of the sports world's biggest basketball athlete-influencers, boasting a slew of NIL brand deals.

Their latest conquest? Slate Milk, for which the dynamic duo had a dazzling photoshoot.

After a morning workout and a quick coffee fix, the sisters headed to their Slate photoshoot.

Suited in stylish workout gear, they wowed the camera with some impressive basketball tricks.

For the next set of snaps, Haley and Hanna stepped outside in cargo denim jeans and Slate crop tops, promoting Slate's nutrition drinks with flair.