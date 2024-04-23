Cavinder twins get real about Miami hoops return
Miami, Florida - The past few months have been a whirlwind for the Cavinder twins!
After graduating from Miami in April, they retired from basketball.
Then they tried their hand at a WWE career, but it was short-lived as Haley decided to return to NCAA basketball with TCU.
Initially, Hanna planned to support Haley from the sidelines.
However, she later returned to Miami, coming out of retirement herself!
But the surprises didn't end there – Haley ultimately decided to join Hanna at Miami, leaving TCU behind despite her earlier enthusiasm for the Horned Frogs.
Their latest viral Instagram post in all-Miami gear was captioned "right where we need to be," and showed fans that both sisters seem to be happy with their respective decisions!
In 2023, the superstar twins led Miami to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance in the March Madness tournament. With a 19-12, 8-10 season, can they guide Miami back to March Madness?
Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who previously lived and trained in Fort Worth, are back in Miami after they joined the Hurricanes hoops team.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Cavindertwins