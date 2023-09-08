Cavinder twins stun on cover of GQ Sports spread

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Cavinder twins are on an unstoppable athlete - influencer journey, and their latest spotlight comes from none other than GQ Sports, solidifying their status as rising stars.

The Cavinder twins were profiled by GQ Sports in a new feature published on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are two of the biggest social media athlete sensations on the scene, and they've got a new GQ Sports feature to prove it!

In a viral TikTok shared on Tuesday, the dynamic sister duo revealed the dazzling photos from their photoshoot, leaving their multimillion TikTok fans in awe.

Donning chic oversized white suits, effortlessly rocking crop tops paired with denim cargo jeans, and sporting their signature fitness gear, Haley and Hanna sparkled before the camera like never before.

"Absolutely gorgeous. Sisters are the best," one fan commented.

"These are sooo [fire]," another added.

"The boat pics are elite," another fan complimented.

Aside from making major moves on social media, the Cavinder sisters also have their eyes set on a new career in the professional wrestling world with the WWE.