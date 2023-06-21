Are the Cavinder twins cooking up a major fashion move?

Miami, Florida - Do the Cavinder twins and Champs Sports have something up their sleeve?

The Cavinder twins appeared to be gearing up for a major project with Champs Sports after sharing behind-the-scenes clips of a photoshoot on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins

It's been an exciting week for the Cavinder twins' millions of social media fans.

On Tuesday, Haley and Hanna teased Instagram followers about the possibility of releasing their own energy drink in collaboration with Bucked Up.

Now, it appears the former Miami basketball stars girls are gearing up for another project with Champs Sports.

In December 2021, the Cavinders signed an NIL deal with the athletic apparel company during their time as Miami student-athletes.

Currently training to become WWE Divas, the girls are back front and center with Champs, and gave fans a glimpse of what's to come.

On their joint Instagram story, the twins shared a behind-the-scenes look at what appears to be a photoshoot for the company.

In a second post, Haley is captured sitting in a chair for a solo session.

Are the twins working on a possible fashion line with Champs Sports? And will the twins possibly incorporate WWE gear?