Cavinder twins turn up the Houston heat with trendy summer styles

Houston, Texas - Houston just got hotter thanks to the latest Instagram post from the Cavinder twins !

The Cavinder twins have their social media fans going nuts over their trendy summer style. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins

As of late, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been enjoying the Texas sun and taking their multimillion social media fans along with them.

From TikToks to Instagram reels, the former college basketball players have their fans on a speed chase as they try to catch up on all of the viral content that the sisters have been posting.

In their latest photo drop, Cavinder fans are raving about the twins for their hot summer fashion, which they flaunted via Instagram on Thursday.

Haley posed wearing a cute multicolored corset crop top with high-waisted baggy denim shorts, while Hanna donned a black, sheer strapless corset along with high-waisted distressed denim shorts to match her sister.

"H squared!" the athletes-turned-influencers captioned the photos.

"used to think Carrie Underwood had the greatest legs in the planet!" one fan complimented.

"Like how do you girls always look on point," another raved.