Haley and Hanna Cavinder jet back to Texas for a star-studded week of events
Frisco, Texas - The Cavinder twins may not be Texans anymore, but that's not stopping them from catching some Texas heat!
After moving from Texas back to Miami for their NCAA hoops comeback earlier this month, the Cavinder twins took a star-studded trip back to the Lone Star state this week!
The twins gave fans a peek at their fabulous week in a viral Instagram carousel post.
The highlight of their trip possibly may have been Haley and Hanna Cavinder wowing on the red carpet at the AMC Awards, with Haley being joined by her NFL boyfriend Jake Ferguson.
The sister duo also shared super cute photos from their Hustle Beauty photoshoot, delicious bites, country concerts, an NBA Western Semifinal matchup, and some adorable moments with their dog Harvey.
After deciding to come back for their final season of NCAA eligibility, the sisters have been embarking on a journey of hardcore basketball training in hopes of leading Miami to another deep run in the March Madness tournament as they did in 2023.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder will be back on the basketball court this November.
