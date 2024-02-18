Will Haley Cavinder set sights on the WNBA in 2025?
Fort Worth, Texas - Does Haley Cavinder see a future for herself in the WNBA?
This year, Haley decided to take a break from college basketball to prepare for her return with the TCU Horned Frogs this fall.
Since announcing her big comeback in October, she's been training hard on the court and in the gym, sharing glimpses of her workouts in her recent Instagram reels.
In the past, Haley has revealed how much she loved basketball and enjoys playing the game. While she hasn't talked much about her plans after college hoops, many wonder if she'll pursue a career in the WNBA.
Women's basketball has been gaining significant popularity thanks to stars like Caitlin Clark of Iowa, Angel Reese of LSU, and Paige Bueckers of UConn.
With this momentum, could Haley be the next standout player to make a huge mark in the sport?
How will Haley Cavinder fare on the court in 2025?
Haley Cavinder is expected to make a significant impact for TCU when she returns to NCAA hoops. However, she'll face tough competition to stand out among players nationwide.
Paige Bueckers recently announced her return for a super senior year, making her a player to watch next season.
With the Miami Hurricanes last season, Haley was the team's leading scorer and led the Hurricanes to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance.
While she could replicate this success with TCU next year, returning to competition after a long break could be challenging.
Haley Cavinder will have a big year ahead on the court in 2025, and fans are eager to see her back in action!
