Will Haley Cavinder set sights on the WNBA in 2025?

Fort Worth, Texas - Does Haley Cavinder see a future for herself in the WNBA?

Will future TCU hooper Haley Cavinder be good enough to enter the WNBA with only one final season of NCAA basketball left in 2025? © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

This year, Haley decided to take a break from college basketball to prepare for her return with the TCU Horned Frogs this fall.

Since announcing her big comeback in October, she's been training hard on the court and in the gym, sharing glimpses of her workouts in her recent Instagram reels.

In the past, Haley has revealed how much she loved basketball and enjoys playing the game. While she hasn't talked much about her plans after college hoops, many wonder if she'll pursue a career in the WNBA.

Women's basketball has been gaining significant popularity thanks to stars like Caitlin Clark of Iowa, Angel Reese of LSU, and Paige Bueckers of UConn.

With this momentum, could Haley be the next standout player to make a huge mark in the sport?