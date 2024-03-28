Haley and Hanna Cavinder flaunt their twin hoop magic with stellar trick shot

Miami, Florida - Haley and Hanna Cavinder may not be gracing the basketball court together this fall, but that hasn't stopped them from dazzling fans with their twin magic.

The Cavinder twins showcased their basketball skills with an epic assist-trick shot that had fans going nuts. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

In their latest viral TikTok video shared Thursday, the dynamic duo showcased their skills with an epic assist-trick shot.

After executing their signature twin handshake, Hanna approached the camera with a playful "Shh" before smoothly passing the ball between her legs to Haley, who confidently sank a deep three-pointer.



With a hint of cockiness, Haley struck a pose before the ball even swished through the net, proving she knew the shot was money.

Fans were left in awe of the sisters' trick move, flooding the comments as they raved over Haley and Hanna's latest post.

"She's back from vacation," one fan wrote, noting that Haley's back in the gym.

"Get it Haley! TCU better be ready," another added.

After dominating the college basketball court in Miami, the sisters announced their retirement in April 2023.