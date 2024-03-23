Haley Cavinder and NFL boo Jake Ferguson fuel fan frenzy with baecation fashion

Haley Cavinder and her NFL boyfriend Jake Ferguson set St. Lucia ablaze with their love on their first baecation together, leaving the internet swooning.

By Paris McGee Jr.

St. Lucia - On their first baecation together, athlete-influencer Haley Cavinder and her NFL boo Jake Ferguson set St. Lucia ablaze with their love, leaving the internet swooning.

Now back in the states, the couple is still basking in the memories of their recent trip, sharing viral posts on social media.

In a new TikTok video that had fans buzzing, the former Miami basketball star showcased the couple's vacation fits, which were nothing short of major fashion statements.

From cute matching outfits to attention-grabbing resort-worthy ensembles, the athletic duo was the epitome of island style.

"The outfit coordination is absolutely fireeeeee," one fan said.

"Where’s Jake get the fits," a fan asked.

"The way he looks at you in every one is so wholesome," another added.

Are Haley and Jake vying to be the cutest athlete-couple out there?

Haley Cavinder officially makes Jake Ferguson's Instagram page

In another hard launch development, Haley Cavinder isn't just on her man's story highlights anymore; she's officially taken over his page!

Haley is front and center in Jake's latest post and featured in every carousel shot he shared from their vaca.

"Quick trip with my Tropical Shorty #DoubleDuffySznCominSoon," he captioned the post.

This came right after Haley gave a first peek of their adorable trip on her Instagram earlier this week.

It's clear these lovebirds are flying high!

