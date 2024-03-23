Haley Cavinder and NFL boo Jake Ferguson fuel fan frenzy with baecation fashion

St. Lucia - On their first baecation together, athlete-influencer Haley Cavinder and her NFL boo Jake Ferguson set St. Lucia ablaze with their love, leaving the internet swooning.

Haley Cavinder (l.) and her NFL boyfriend Jake Ferguson set St. Lucia ablaze with their love on their first baecation together, leaving the internet swooning. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok/ Cavindertwins

Now back in the states, the couple is still basking in the memories of their recent trip, sharing viral posts on social media.

In a new TikTok video that had fans buzzing, the former Miami basketball star showcased the couple's vacation fits, which were nothing short of major fashion statements.

From cute matching outfits to attention-grabbing resort-worthy ensembles, the athletic duo was the epitome of island style.

"The outfit coordination is absolutely fireeeeee," one fan said.

"Where’s Jake get the fits," a fan asked.

"The way he looks at you in every one is so wholesome," another added.

Are Haley and Jake vying to be the cutest athlete-couple out there?