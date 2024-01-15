Haley Cavinder pops off on Cowboys haters!

Dallas, Texas - Haley Cavinder has a sassy one-word response to those who are not Dallas Cowboys fans!

Haley Cavinder is going Instagram viral after she revealed her one-word response to those who are not Dallas Cowboys fans. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@haleycavinder

Living under a boulder? Well, brace yourself for some hot gossip!

It's no secret that future TCU Horned Frog Haley Cavinder is an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

(This may or may not have something to do with the fact that she is dating Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.)

In a recent Instagram reel, Haley and her sisters spilled the tea on how they really feel about anyone not cheering for the Cowboys.

When a cheeky comment popped up saying "i hate the cowboy's," Haley had the perfect response. She blew a kiss to the camera, slyly mouthing "blocked" while grooving with her sisters, including her twin, Hanna.

The reel went viral, racking up over 1 million views, 30,000 likes, and a flurry of comments. Looks like Haley knows how to keep the fanbase entertained!