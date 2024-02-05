Haley Cavinder shuts down the internet with red-hot bikini snaps

Miami, Florida - Haley Cavinder , currently gearing up for her NCAA comeback with TCU, might be embracing her new Texan lifestyle, but her journey to stardom traces back to the heart of Florida!

Haley Cavinder revisited the sunshine state and treated fans to a "fun in the sun" glimpse of her getaway, sparking a social media frenzy. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Revisiting the sunshine state, the 23-year-old athlete-influencer treated fans to a captivating glimpse of her getaway, sparking a social media frenzy.

In a carousel post that has garnered over 60,000 likes since it was posted on Sunday, she showcased her athletic prowess in a stylish red and black bikini.



Captioning the post with a simple "be back soon!" Haley seems to be making the most of her time away from the basketball court.

The talented athlete, set to join the Horned Frogs women's hoops team next fall after a dedicated gap year filled with rigorous training, appears to be savoring her break from the demanding life of a student-athlete.