Haley Cavinder dishes on her basketball return: "Time needs to hurry"

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is gearing up for her grand return to NCAA hoops next season, and her latest viral reel screams impatience for the upcoming action!

Ever since dropping the announcement of her basketball comeback in October, Haley has been treating fans to sneak peeks of her intense training sessions.



On Thursday, she went beyond the usual glimpses, sharing her unfiltered emotions about the impending return.

With a caption that bluntly read, "time needs to hurry," conveying her eagerness for the long-awaited moment!

In the TikTok sensation that has racked up over 100,000 views, Haley showcased her prowess in long-shot practice, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

The comment section overflowed with enthusiastic remarks as followers eagerly anticipate her thrilling comeback on the basketball court.