Haley Cavinder dishes on her basketball return: "Time needs to hurry"
Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is gearing up for her grand return to NCAA hoops next season, and her latest viral reel screams impatience for the upcoming action!
Ever since dropping the announcement of her basketball comeback in October, Haley has been treating fans to sneak peeks of her intense training sessions.
On Thursday, she went beyond the usual glimpses, sharing her unfiltered emotions about the impending return.
With a caption that bluntly read, "time needs to hurry," conveying her eagerness for the long-awaited moment!
In the TikTok sensation that has racked up over 100,000 views, Haley showcased her prowess in long-shot practice, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.
The comment section overflowed with enthusiastic remarks as followers eagerly anticipate her thrilling comeback on the basketball court.
Hanna Cavinder reveals retirement feelings in hilarious TikTok
Responding to her sister's viral training video, Hanna dropped a TikTok of her own, leaving fans in fits of laughter.
When many have held out hope that both Cavinder twins would reenter the sport, Hanna humorously suggested that the bench is far more comfortable than the court.
In a clever twist, Hanna used an audio clip of Kris Jenner cheering on her daughter Kylie from an episode of the family's reality show.
With a playful mimicry, she used the clip to provide comical encouragement to Haley in her comeback training, all while assuring fans that she's definitely done with hoops.
The entertaining TikTok left fans chuckling at Hanna's witty take on the basketball scene.
Haley Cavinder will officially hit the hardwood this fall for the 2024-2025 NCAA hoops season.
