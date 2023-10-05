Haley and Hanna Cavinder flaunt perks of twin life and reveal major new collab
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - The Cavinder twins are a one-of-a-kind duo, and not everyone gets to boast about having a sister like them!
When you think of twin athlete-influencers, not many others than Haley and Hanna Cavinder come to mind.
The sibling duo has a massive social media following with over 4 million on TikTok and over 700,000 thousand followers on their respective Instagram accounts.
In their latest TikTok from Thursday, Haley and Hanna proved that they're all about that twin life!
The clip's on-screen text reads, "when you actually have someone who looks like you," as a playful riff on the video's backing track, Darkest Before Dawn by BashfortheWorld.
As the son plays, Haley takes the spotlight before introducing Hanna, with the stars then seamlessly dancing in synchronized moves, as only twins can do!
"TWINSSSS," they captioned the video.
But the duo aren't just making moves on TikTok these days, as they also unveiled that a thrilling new collaboration is in the works!
Cavinder twins ink new sponsorship with Seoul Juice
The former college basketball stars continued to make power moves this week with another major brand partnership.
On Wednesday, the Cavinder twins took to Instagram to reveal their new sponsorship with Seoul Juice on Instagram, home to the first natural non-GMO Korean Pear Juice.
The Cavinders' new sponsorship adds to a long list of fitness-related partnerships that include Champs Sports and Bucked Up.
Will Haley and Hanna soon release their own special flavored Seoul Juice drink?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins