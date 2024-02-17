Haley Cavinder teases fans with exciting preview of 2025 NCAA hoops

Fort Worth, Texas - Haley Cavinder is set to explode on the court when she returns to NCAA hoops , and she's given fans a new look at just how big her comeback will be!

Haley Cavinder set the Instagram basketball world on fire with a viral hoops reel, showing fans what's to come next college basketball season. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Haleycavinder

Get ready, TCU fans, because the former Miami hoops star is bringing her A-game to the team next season!

As the Hurricanes' former leading scorer, Haley is set to light up the court in Texas, and fans can't contain their excitement.

In a viral Instagram clip shared on Friday, she showed off her skills, sinking three long shots in a row like it was no big deal.

With over half a million views and hundreds of comments, it's clear that fans are eagerly anticipating her return to action.

"Just waiting til next szn," she captioned the video, teasing fans with a taste of what's to come.

This year, Haley has been hitting the gym hard, training for her widely anticipated return. With big names like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese expected to enter the WNBA, she might be one of the top hoopers to look out for.