Haley Cavinder's dad has been tossing and turning at night for this adorable reason!

Haley Cavinder's return to the hardwood isn't just a thrill for the future TCU hooper herself as her dad is as equally excited! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Since the Cavinder twins hung up their jerseys, their dad has been tossing and turning at night – until now!

Haley is lacing up for a final NCAA hoops season, and in a recent viral TikTok, her proud dad couldn't stop grinning as she posed in her TCU uniform with the coach.

The vid is captioned, "when your dad can finally sleep at night because his daughter is playing basketball again."

Notably, he sported a purple Horned Frogs shirt as Haley proudly wrote, "no son no problem, bball has him covered."

According to the video, it looks like Papa Cavinder's sleepless nights are as good as gone!

Fans couldn't help but share their comments on the heartwarming video of Haley's dad showing his excitement over his daughter's comeback.

"Proud Dad there! Good Luck at TCU!" one fan commented on the post.

"Pops is happy," another added.