Haley Cavinder's impressive hoops skills go viral on TikTok

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Haley Cavinder, one half of the Cavinder twins , still has that cross-over!

Haley Cavinder's showdown with influencer Derek Sullivan on the basketball court left fans eagerly anticipating her return this NCAA hoops season. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Haley Cavinder is preparing for an exciting final year on the college basketball court, and her fans are in for a treat. A wave of viral basketball highlights and content from the former Miami player and influencer is getting the internet hyped for what's to come.



In her latest video, the rumored future TCU Horned Frogs athlete engaged in a one-on-one court battle with fellow influencer Derek Sullivan.

And Hayley utterly schooled him with her impressive skills!

The clip quickly went viral, racking up over 300,000 views and counting. Haley effortlessly swished a 3-pointer, executed a smooth drop-back layup, and weaved past the Betr Media boxer, ultimately gaining the upper hand in their pickup game.

Fans were amazed by Haley's prowess considering her time away from the court, and the video was flooded with comments applauding her smooth moves.