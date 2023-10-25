Haley Cavinder's impressive hoops skills go viral on TikTok
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Haley Cavinder, one half of the Cavinder twins, still has that cross-over!
Haley Cavinder is preparing for an exciting final year on the college basketball court, and her fans are in for a treat. A wave of viral basketball highlights and content from the former Miami player and influencer is getting the internet hyped for what's to come.
In her latest video, the rumored future TCU Horned Frogs athlete engaged in a one-on-one court battle with fellow influencer Derek Sullivan.
And Hayley utterly schooled him with her impressive skills!
The clip quickly went viral, racking up over 300,000 views and counting. Haley effortlessly swished a 3-pointer, executed a smooth drop-back layup, and weaved past the Betr Media boxer, ultimately gaining the upper hand in their pickup game.
Fans were amazed by Haley's prowess considering her time away from the court, and the video was flooded with comments applauding her smooth moves.
Fans react to Haley Cavinder's 1 vs 1 TikTok video
This upcoming NCAA season, college basketball fans are definitely looking forward to seeing more of the impressive ball-handling skills Hakey hilariously humbled Derek with.
"You ain’t have to do him like that. Lol," one fan commented.
"They say till this day he is still spinning," another joked.
"Great release. She creates space and she doesn’t miss," one fan noted.
"You should do a series where you play athletes 1v1 and then interview them after," another suggested.
The upcoming NCAA women's basketball season is set to begin on Monday, November 6.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins