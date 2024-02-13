Hanna Cavinder gets real about Valentine's Day in viral TikTok: "F**k Valentine"

Fort Worth, Texas - As Valentine's Day approaches, it's safe to say that Hanna Cavinder is not excited.

In a viral TikTok, Hanna Cavinder hilariously shared her raw feelings about not having someone special to celebrate with on Valentine's Day. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

This lovely holiday season, college athlete-influencer Haley Cavinder of the Cavinder twins is set to bask in the romantic glow alongside her boo Jake Ferguson, the talented tight-end of the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, her twin Hanna seems destined for a solo V-Day voyage and is living the single life.

In her latest viral TikTok posted on Monday, the former Miami basketball ace was caught in a hilarious moment, playfully popping a Valentine's balloon.

To add a cherry on top, the video was paired with an audacious sound clip, singing, "F**k Valentine." Hanna playfully pranced off with a nonchalant pin-drop dance move, leaving viewers in stitches.

The video swiftly charmed its way into the hearts of over 176,000 TikTok viewers and counting, sparking big reactions from fans.

"Hanna [laughing emoji] such a vibe," one fan said.

"this made me laugh haha," another added.