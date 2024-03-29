Hanna Cavinder goes on gym date with mystery man!

Fort Worth, Texas - It looks like Hanna Cavinder is back in the dating pool looking for a new boo!

Hanna Cavinder is back in the dating pool, and with the help of her twin sister Haley (l.), she found the perfect guy for a gym date via Tinder. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

After parting ways with her longtime partner, former Air Force football star Corvan Taylor, Hanna Cavinder is excited to find a new special friend.

With twin sister Haley's schedule packed with school and basketball training, she's unable to join Hanna for their usual fitness adventures.

To tackle this challenge, the twins decided to turn to Tinder to find Hanna her new gym buddy.

In a viral TikTok video shared Thursday, the dynamic duo documented their quest, updating Hanna's profile to reflect her search for a gym partner.

Hanna quickly found a match and, the next day, embarked on a fun workout date session with a mystery man.

"Honestly, the date went so much better than expected," Hanna revealed after the date. He was cute, he was funny, he was a great lifter, so I'll let you guys know if there's a second date."