LSU hooper Flau'jae shuts it down in Cavinder twins rap challenge

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - In their most recent podcast episode, the Cavinder twins showcased the lyrical talent of LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, proving that she can hold her own in the competitive world of rap music .

The Cavinder twins welcomed LSU hooper Flau'jae to their latest podcast episode for an epic rap challenge. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / cavindertwins / Erika Goldring / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Former Miami hoopers Haley and Hanna Cavinder's latest podcast is a billboard hit!

Joined by LSU basketball national champion and rapper Flau'jae, the twins challenged the multitalented athlete to a rap challenge that had fans going nuts.

On Wednesday's episode, Flau'Jae spontaneously freestyled a rap incorporating the words twins, Elite 8, and NIL - as challenged by the twins - leaving them genuinely stunned by her creativity!

"You're so tough," Haley said in response to Flau'jae's raps. "You're so talented, holy s**t," Hanna added.