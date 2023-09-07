LSU hooper Flau'jae shuts it down in Cavinder twins rap challenge

The Cavinder twins showcased the talent of LSU hooper Flau'jae, proving that she can hold her own in the rap game in the sisters' latest podcast episode.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - In their most recent podcast episode, the Cavinder twins showcased the lyrical talent of LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, proving that she can hold her own in the competitive world of rap music.

The Cavinder twins welcomed LSU hooper Flau'jae to their latest podcast episode for an epic rap challenge.
Former Miami hoopers Haley and Hanna Cavinder's latest podcast is a billboard hit!

Joined by LSU basketball national champion and rapper Flau'jae, the twins challenged the multitalented athlete to a rap challenge that had fans going nuts.

On Wednesday's episode, Flau'Jae spontaneously freestyled a rap incorporating the words twins, Elite 8, and NIL - as challenged by the twins - leaving them genuinely stunned by her creativity!

"You're so tough," Haley said in response to Flau'jae's raps. "You're so talented, holy s**t," Hanna added.

Fans go nuts over Flau'Jae's off-the-brim rap skills

Fans couldn't get enough of Flau'jae's insane rapping skills and raved over the hooper's skills on the mic.  © ERIKA GOLDRING / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Like the Cavinder twins, fans couldn't get enough of Flau'Jae's insane rapping skills and raved over the hooper's flow on the mic.

"She's soo tuff likee whttt I watched her whole interview love her," one fan wrote.

"So when is she dropping the single," another added.

"This is a good episode!" another added.

Flau'Jae Johnson is a sophomore on LSU women's basketball team and will begin the 2023-2024 NCAA hoops season against East Texas Baptist on Thursday, October 26 at 8 PM ET.

