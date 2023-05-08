The Cavinder twins party at F1 Miami and get TikTok racing

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins turned heads at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and lit up the internet with their latest viral social media post!

Social media influencers and college athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder enjoyed the glitz and glam of a star-studded F1 weekend that took TikTok by storm. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins

The former Miami basketball stars and social media influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder enjoyed the glitz and glam of a star-studded F1 weekend.

The twins got dolled up by celebrity hair and makeup artists MJ Snyder and Allison Kaye and posed for several photos they shared on their joint Instagram account, which boasts over 200,000 followers.

Still, it was on TikTok where the sisters made the most buzz, catching over 1 million views and counting on their F1 Miami post.

In the video, the sisters fashionably coordinated in mini halter top crochet dresses and sported similar up-dos.

The twins were seen dancing and singing in the crowd to hip-hop artist Kali's hit song Area Code and sipping on champagne – clearly enjoying life after basketball!