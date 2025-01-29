Chappell Roan gets real about her Grammy week feels in raw Insta confession sesh

Los Angeles, California - Singer Chappell Roan has been feeling all the feels lately, and she took to her Instagram Wednesday to spill the rollercoaster of emotions to her fans.

"Hey girls I just woke up. Good morning booboos," she began the post, which also featured a carousel of makeup-free car selfies.

"It's Grammy week. I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year," she continued, adding her hope that people will "understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing."

The Pink Pony Club artist, who has publicly struggled with her supernova rise to fame, admitted that she's been crying "tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free" while expressing her gratitude for the fans that made it all possible.

Chappell closed things off by sending love to the queer community post-Donald Trump's inauguration, a group his policies have been harshly targeting since his inauguration.

"I see you <3 tootles xox," she wrote.

Chappell Roan will be performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she has been nominated for six major awards including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.