Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and more to perform

Los Angeles, California - Grammy nominees Sabrina Carpenter , Billie Eilish , and more are set to perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards next month.

Grammy nominees Sabrina Carpenter (r.), Billie Eilish (l.), and more are set to perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards next month. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & DAVID SWANSON / AFP

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards have announced that current nominees performing at the February 2 ceremony include the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, RAYE, Benson Boone, and Teddy Swims.

More performers will be announced soon.

The Grammys telecast will be raising funds to support Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, also making a point of honoring first responders who have been carrying the city through the devastating natural disaster.

"The upcoming Grammy Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. in a statement.

"We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires."