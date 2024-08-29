Chappell Roan leaves fans fuming with abrupt concert cancellations

Los Angeles, California - Rising pop star Chappell Roan has caused a stir among her fanbase after announcing the cancellation of her upcoming concerts in Paris and Amsterdam.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old artist took to X to express her regret and sadness over the cancellations of several shows on her Midwest Princess tour.

"Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows," she wrote in a lengthy post.

The Hot To Go! singer also revealed that her Berlin show has been rescheduled to September 23.

"I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I'm heartbroken thank you for understanding," she concluded.

While the official reason for the cancellation is schedule conflicts, many fans think it may be related to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which are taking place around the same time.

Some have even criticized Chappell for choosing the awards show over her own fans – though the ceremony is a week after the shows that were canceled.