Chappell Roan leaves fans fuming with abrupt concert cancellations
Los Angeles, California - Rising pop star Chappell Roan has caused a stir among her fanbase after announcing the cancellation of her upcoming concerts in Paris and Amsterdam.
On Thursday, the 26-year-old artist took to X to express her regret and sadness over the cancellations of several shows on her Midwest Princess tour.
"Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows," she wrote in a lengthy post.
The Hot To Go! singer also revealed that her Berlin show has been rescheduled to September 23.
"I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I'm heartbroken thank you for understanding," she concluded.
While the official reason for the cancellation is schedule conflicts, many fans think it may be related to the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which are taking place around the same time.
Some have even criticized Chappell for choosing the awards show over her own fans – though the ceremony is a week after the shows that were canceled.
Fans express sadness over cancellation of Chappell Roan shows
The Good Luck, Babe! artist is set to perform at this year's VMAs, which are taking place on September 11.
"Choosing the VMAs over your fans?" one wrote.
Another added, "She really chose the VMAS over her fans but I thought she hated fame?"
However, other fans have defended her, arguing that the event is a significant milestone in her career and that she shouldn't be criticized for being celebrated.
"Girl she's nominated for so many things. Fans should be so excited for her," one stated.
The scheduling change comes just days after Chappell took to social media to address issues of "predatory" fan behavior.
Despite the cancellations, the tour will continue in September, with shows in Glasgow, Dublin, and London. Chappell will also be making appearances at music festivals including All Things Go and Austin City Limits!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@chappellroan & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan