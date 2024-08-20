Chappell Roan talks acting roles, new love, and more in super graphic ultra modern interview!

Los Angeles, California - In a new interview, rising pop artist Chappell Roan got candid about her growing fame in the music industry and discussed some of the hurdles she's faced along the way.

Rising pop singer Chappell Roan talked about how fame has recently impacted her life in a new interview. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan

Is our Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl going to be the next Hollywood star?

"I say this with peace, and love, and blessings. Actors are f***ing crazy," the 26-year-old singer said to Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, per Interview Magazine.

She continued, "I get so freaked out by film people. I've been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, 'You want the lead in XYZ?' and I'm like, 'No.'"

Chappell actually admitted that she only started doing music to get into the acting world – but when she found out more about the film industry, she quickly changed her mind.

The Femininominon artist strives to be in control of her artistry and work, saying, "I can put out music whenever I want."

Later in the interview, after thinking about it a bit more, she revealed that she would "maybe" take a small cameo part in a TV show or film, but it would have to be "really specific" and "silly" for it to pique her interest.



But what truly changed her life is the mass amount of recognition she's recently gained – which isn't something the Midwest Princess is at all used to!