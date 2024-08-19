Did Taylor Swift's new digital albums help her take No. 1 spot from Chappell Roan?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has reigned supreme on the music charts yet again, this time besting rising star Chappell Roan to hold onto the top spot of the Billboard 200 for the 15th week.
The 34-year-old's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been nearly unstoppable on the charts since it dropped in April, only briefly slipping out of No. 1 during the release week of Eminem's latest work.
In the latest iteration of the chart, it was Chappell's 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, that was challenging her reign.
But once again, Taylor held onto the top spot with 85,000 units, per Billboard.
Amid chatter about the 26-year-old potentially snagging the No. 1 slot, Taylor dropped two more digital editions of The Tortured Poets Department featuring new live performances from The Eras Tour.
These limited-edition sales have pushed Swifties to snag even more copies of the record, thus boosting its performance on the charts and enabling its staggering streak.
However, while some fans have accused Taylor of deliberately sabotaging other artists with these well-timed drops, Billboard noted that The Tortured Poets Department would have stayed at the top even without any digital sales.
Taylor Swift fends off competition for top spot on the Billboard charts
The digital copies accounted for 10,000 units in the past week, while The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was a total of 13,000 units behind Taylor's album.
The Cruel Summer artist's latest digital release was also noteworthy due to its apparent shade at her long-time enemy Kanye West.
In the new version, she re-styled thanK you aIMee to thank You aimEe – thus spelling out "Ye" with the capitalized letters instead of "Kim," which had been a shot at the rapper's ex, Kim Kardashian.
Amid The Tortured Poets Department's stay at the top, Kanye's latest release, Vultures 2, was held to No. 2, breaking his decade-long streak of No. 1 debuts.
