New York, New York - Taylor Swift has reigned supreme on the music charts yet again, this time besting rising star Chappell Roan to hold onto the top spot of the Billboard 200 for the 15th week.

The 34-year-old's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been nearly unstoppable on the charts since it dropped in April, only briefly slipping out of No. 1 during the release week of Eminem's latest work.

In the latest iteration of the chart, it was Chappell's 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, that was challenging her reign.

But once again, Taylor held onto the top spot with 85,000 units, per Billboard.

Amid chatter about the 26-year-old potentially snagging the No. 1 slot, Taylor dropped two more digital editions of The Tortured Poets Department featuring new live performances from The Eras Tour.

These limited-edition sales have pushed Swifties to snag even more copies of the record, thus boosting its performance on the charts and enabling its staggering streak.

However, while some fans have accused Taylor of deliberately sabotaging other artists with these well-timed drops, Billboard noted that The Tortured Poets Department would have stayed at the top even without any digital sales.