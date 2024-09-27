Chappell Roan cancels New York and DC festival shows over "pressures": "I am really feeling it"

New York, New York - Keeping her name buzzing, the newest pop phenom Chappell Roan has abruptly cancelled her two music festival headlining sets just one day before she was scheduled to perform.

Chappell Roan is known for her unapologetic views, electric stage style, soaring vocals, and catchy tunes like Pink Pony Club, Hot To Go!, and Good Luck, Babe! © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The inaugural year All Things Go music festival's expansion to New York City was one of the most anticipated billings of the year, largely because of pop's latest off-brand "It" girl Chappell Roan. The star has drawn some of the largest festival crowds in recent memory in her rapid-fire rise to fame this year with earworms like Good Luck, Babe! and HOT TO GO!

Yet in a jarring move, she will not take the NYC stage as scheduled this Saturday, or on Sunday in DC for either festival stop.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC and DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform," the candid artist said in an IG story post shared Friday. "Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it."



"I need a few days to prioritize my health," she said, adding she "feels pressures."

"I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible," she ended. "Be back soon."

The decision comes after the Pink Pony Club singer sparked controversy in online chatter this week over comments she made in an interview about the 2024 presidential election. The singer received criticism over refusing to endorse either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, citing "problems on both side" of the political aisle, then doubled down twice in response with personal videos venting her frustration.

Chappell Roan is scheduled to perform again on Tuesday, starting with three back-to-back tour stops of her Midwest Princess Tour in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Iowa. She's then slated to headline another music festival, Austin City Limits, for the next two weekends.

The singer also cancelled concerts last month in Paris and Amsterdam, leaving fans fuming.