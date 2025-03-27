SZA had the cutest reaction to Chappell Roan wanting to collab with her!

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan shouted out fellow top music girly SZA in a recent interview, and the Kill Bill singer's reaction is everything.

In her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, Chappell got fans excited when the Pink Pony Club artist said that her dream collaborator would be fellow 2024 Governor's Ball performer SZA.

"F**k, that would be good," replied podcast host Alex Cooper.

On Wednesday, SZA shared the short podcast clip on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Actually didn't believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now 'cause DEAD A** SAME."

"pls we must," she excitedly added.

The Snooze singer has to be fangirling like mad wherever she is, because she's always been a hardcore Chappell Roan fan!