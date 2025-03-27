SZA had the cutest reaction to Chappell Roan wanting to collab with her!
Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan shouted out fellow top music girly SZA in a recent interview, and the Kill Bill singer's reaction is everything.
In her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Tuesday, Chappell got fans excited when the Pink Pony Club artist said that her dream collaborator would be fellow 2024 Governor's Ball performer SZA.
"F**k, that would be good," replied podcast host Alex Cooper.
On Wednesday, SZA shared the short podcast clip on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Actually didn't believe this quote when I saw it written til I saw it come out her mouth [just] now 'cause DEAD A** SAME."
"pls we must," she excitedly added.
The Snooze singer has to be fangirling like mad wherever she is, because she's always been a hardcore Chappell Roan fan!
SZA is a hardcore fan of Chappell Roan
"Chappell Roan like stole my brain... she just owns it, she's just like in there and dancing, she's like popping out of an apple, she's doing all kinds of stuff in there," she gushed to Entertainment Weekly during her press tour for One of Them Days.
Then after the Good Luck, Babe! singer performed at last summer's Lollapalooza, SZA shared Chappell's post on Insta Stories and said, "She makes me wanna keep making new music n art forever."
Could we be getting SZA collabs with both Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift in the not-too-distant future?! TBH, we're gonna get spoiled...
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Etienne Laurent / AFP