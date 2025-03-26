Chappell Roan reveals she's "very in love" and dishes on "serious" romance!

Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has revealed that she is hot to go steady with a mystery person who she has been dating for months now! So much for "casual."

Our girl Chappell confirmed on Monday's Call Her Daddy podcast that she is currently in a "serious" relationship and is "very in love."

But is the 27-year-old dating a super graphic ultra modern girl like her? Who knows! So far, it's still a mystery.

Host Alex Cooper was only able to get a few morsels of info out of the Pink Pony Club artist, but what we did get was enough to stop the presses.

"I'm assuming you're single right now... wait. Are you single?" Alex asked as Chappell shook her head no and explained she'd been dating someone for "six months."

When asked if it was casual (a cheeky reference to one of the singer's hit songs), she answered, "No, it's serious. I'm very in love."

But are there any more clues to who the mystery person could be?