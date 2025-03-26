Chappell Roan reveals she's "very in love" and dishes on "serious" romance!
Los Angeles, California - Chappell Roan has revealed that she is hot to go steady with a mystery person who she has been dating for months now! So much for "casual."
Our girl Chappell confirmed on Monday's Call Her Daddy podcast that she is currently in a "serious" relationship and is "very in love."
But is the 27-year-old dating a super graphic ultra modern girl like her? Who knows! So far, it's still a mystery.
Host Alex Cooper was only able to get a few morsels of info out of the Pink Pony Club artist, but what we did get was enough to stop the presses.
"I'm assuming you're single right now... wait. Are you single?" Alex asked as Chappell shook her head no and explained she'd been dating someone for "six months."
When asked if it was casual (a cheeky reference to one of the singer's hit songs), she answered, "No, it's serious. I'm very in love."
But are there any more clues to who the mystery person could be?
Who is Chappell Roan's mystery romantic partner?
According to the Grammy winner, she met her partner through a friend – and Chappell was the one to make the first move.
The couple apparently got together before her career "blew up."
"I'm not sure how I would date now. I think it would actually be a nightmare," the Naked in Manhattan artist mused.
"I think I would be so single right now because you're terrified of their intentions," she continued.
"I'm scared... I don't trust anyone. I just think in my head, I'm like, any new person that I'm texting, I’m like, I’m assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else."
It's possible that this is the same person the singer was referencing about six months ago in her Rolling Stone cover interview when she said she'd started dating someone "completely outside of the industry."
"I met this girl that I really like," Chappell said in September 2024, although she then added that she "can't commit" due to being too "avoidant."
"She's so awesome and so secure in herself and [has told me] 'No pressure, we can just be friends if you want,'" she said.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Avalon.red